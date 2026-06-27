In our work we have arrived at the point where we read and study a piece I published in 1997, but was written in 1988 or so. Esp the part about LBBS. It's a really good thing I wrote that because I forgot how it worked, but reading that it all comes back. We're going to go far beyond where Twitter went with reading message structures on the web. I had already done a lot of the work in the 80s. #
The other day Matt joked about how old I am, in public, and I am pretty old. But Matt, I was paying attention then as I am now, and connecting the dots. No one else working today, I'd venture, knows what it's like to create and run a modem-based dial-up Twitter-like system on an Apple II with a 10MB Corvus hard drive. Yet it worked, and people loved it. If you weren't alive in 1981, you wouldn't know anything about this. I remember talking with Doug Engelbart when I was running UserLand. If you don't know who he is, look him up. He blazed a trail we were turning into a highway, and we're all using his inventions all the time. Every chance I got to sit down with him I did. I wanted him to work with us, to critique everything we were doing. He had a lot of knowledge that disappeared when he passed on a few years later. That's the sad thing, at my advanced age, that I am trying to avoid. And btw, as surprise, Claude really understands this stuff. I've never seen anything like it with a human, and I've worked with some great humans. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)