Just had a great idea for the Democratic Party. It's time to review past governing decisions made by Democrats that resulted in the collapse of democracy in the US in 2025-26. Can't do anything about the Repubs, but we sure as hell can whip the Dems into shape. My first contribution, Obama should have installed his Supreme Court choice after waiting three months for the Senate to advise and consent. If the Repubs can invent a new practice so can the Dems. That would make the Supreme Court a lot more funcitonal now, just that one thing. Democrats must not be so freaking afraid of stirring things up. We would have all respected that, esp the Repubs. This would be an incredible campaign process, would allow us to say that this is what the Democrats, going forward, will always/never do. #
Of course I read Josh Marshall's piece about the end of the open net. Now let's go back to when it started and do it again, using everything we learned, try not to make the same mistakes. Josh was there, pretty sure he was at the first BloggerCon. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)