The EFF gets everything wrong. It’s observable. Empirical. The EFF stands up for something that’s supposedly good for people and the web, but if you look closer, it’s actually bad for the web and the people, and serves the interest of big tech companies, usually Google.#
Another truth, the user interface of WordPress could benefit from a total overhaul. Too many expedient choices over too many years that paper over bad design choices with yet more bad choices. But this kind of problem is relatively easy to fix. Make a list of all the features. Don’t organize the list yet. Keep adding. Then play around with logical groups, give the groups names. Voila, there’s your menu structure. And since it’s 2026 and not 2010, do something innovative with AI. Let the user explain what they want to do, confirm it, and then forget about the menu structure and just do what they asked you to do. Over time the UI will become more literate and less organizational. You remember how Nixon could open up China and could because he was such a hawk. WordPress getting a AI/UI overhaul will seem right because it so desperately needs an overhaul and everyone knows it. Another truth, don’t feel bad WordPress, every 20+ year old end user product desperately needs a user interface overhaul because that’s just the way it works. (I have never created a product that lasted as long as WordPress has. I have created concepts that have.)#
I organize my work in OPML and have even taught Claude how to work with me in outlines.#
I prefer to do my middle of the night iPad writing sprees on Twitter instead of Bluesky because no character limit. No one is going to read the stuff on either platform, so why not go for ease of use for writing.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)