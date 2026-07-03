I need new podcasts. The only one I listen to regularly now is the Bill Simmons podcast, but that's because the Knicks won and the NBA is re-forming itself around the Knicks. It's so freaking unusual to have your team, which was once right up there with Charlotte, New Orleans, Portland, Washington, Memphis, in the very the bottom rung of the NBA, to have them be the model everyone is chasing with the qualification that no one expects it to last (I don't care if it does, I love this team, the're as memorable as the 1973 champs), but all of a sudden Bill Simmons is respectful. I can't listen to a podcast of Democratic consultants, or Republican consultants that vote Democratic now. I did listen to them on the lead-up to the election in 2024. But whatever happens in the sport of elections the Democrats as they were before 2024, the one that re-nominated Biden and then switched to Harris and lost a race that should have been an easy win, are over. Those Democrats still think people will vote for well-executed government. Some people will (me, for example) but enough people see the election as Reality TV, so you want someone who looks like a winner in that context. The world has changed in so many ways and the Dems haven't even caught up with the change brought about by blogging and podcasting. Now we have Claude. I probably would vote for Claude too. I don't know. Anyway I'm warmed up now. Onto my day's work with the aforementioned Claude. #
There was a typo, I typed Claude when I meant ChatGPT. So I asked it correctly, with ChatGPT both times. Except I forgot to ask for an image, and got the text behind the image which is generous and revealing. I would vote for a politician who was this honorable, generous and idealistic, a modern day John McCain.#
Claude speaking from Claude's head, described in words by ChatGPT. #
Then I asked for ChatGPT for an image of ChatGPT talking head. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)