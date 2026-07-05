Claude Code et al change how software is developed forever. We're never going back. And it's just as likely that writing on computer networks will undergo a similar transformation.#
Claude and I are blowing through quick fixes. After testing one fix, I wrote: "It works! Again a big difference, it's only happened a few times but when it does I completely lose the suspension of disbelief." Claude responds: "One jolt and the tool becomes visible again." That's why people say my software thinks like they do. Of course it doesn't, but we work hard to stay completely unseen when your brain is working. It lets you think. We go after bugs like this and they add up to that feeling.#
I am falling in love with Claude Code, obviously -- and I have said some things that sound pretty dumb reading them back. It has happened before, and I did make a fool of myself. I think that's part of being in love, btw. #
I had a lisp when I was a kid, but they trained it out of me. These days I catch myself lisping sometimes. Maybe the training wears off??#
I live in a place where the power goes out when there's a big storm. When the power comes back 15 hours later, you appreciate air conditioning in a whole new way.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)