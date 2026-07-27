This is something. WordPress now supports RSS.chat in an interesting way, and it's surprisingly deep. Once it's cross-posted a message to RSS.chat, any comment in response will be cross-posted to the comment thread on RSS.chat and vice versa. What's great about this is that you never can tell what people will do when you are on the web. Matthias is a friend, I was on his podcast last year. If people use this connection and see how it works, then we'll get an idea of where to go next. #
BTW, I had no idea the WordPress connection was coming and here it is. #
How we document APIs. We did a lot of work on API docs this morning. Claude had done a draft, which we published, and turned over to users, and on review realized it was insufficient. That was the word I used, and rolled up my sleeves, told Claude we're going to get this stuff right and set a pattern as we go forward. At the end I asked Claude to summarize what we agreed on, and it's more or less exactly what I was aiming at. If you're working with Claude on docs for APIs, I offer this as open source, feel free to point your Claude at this doc. I have a vested interest, in my job I read a lot of bad API docs. #
A new utility exports the contents of a Frontier object database into a single large JSON file. I needed this because I'm preparing to move my code editing suite to Drummer running on new Mac hardware. Took a long time to get here, but with Claude's help the project looks possible. In the meantime the list of stuff I want to do with RSS.chat, while much shorter than it was, still has some juicy bits in it. #
A frequently asked question about RSS.chat. How about adding external feeds to the timeline. Of course we thought of doing this, and even started development, you might even find some traces in the code of that attempt. #
The thing about bootstraps is you can't anticipate all the questions in advance, and thus can't have answers prepared for them. #
RSS.chat is a group chat app that uses RSS and OPML to present its face to the world, along with an API that still needs more docs. It's similar to half of Mastodon, and we're going for something completely different. People will want to run all-size workgroups. I like having one with 20 or 30 people, friends who develop software. I don't mind doing a little bit of moderation, but I don't want to drive deliberately into a scale that only works if you have extensive and very expensive moderation. #
"Small pieces loosely joined" means we have a great writing app, and connect to feed reading apps, ones with a few new features to do the things people want to do with a social network that happens to use RSS and OPML to get stuff around the net. It would be a different kind of feed reader but the underlying technology is identical, because we built on a set of web standards, widely supported by feed readers. This is a UI exploration for them, primarily. #
Just to be sure everyone understands -- I already have such an app, called FeedLand. You can set up an account there for free. And read the docs. It may not have all the features we'll need, but it will be a good place to start. #
FeedLand supports a crucial feature that most readers don't -- subscribable lists of feeds. If you want a collection of things to read that you can reply to even if you aren't on the site, that's where we're going to put that feature, that's where all the RSS.chat and compatible apps can be in one flow, arranged however you like. And from a user interface standpoint, we can make it look like it's all happening in one app, thanks to the rssCloud protocol and the websockets firehose feature in RSS.chat FeedLand has the same feature. #
We decided there was a line there, that RSS.chat would be one of the small pieces as would FeedLand, and both would be replaceable which is the other fundamental value. And with FeedLand and dynamic lists, will come the user interface people ask for. Many different user interfaces I hope because another way we've been cheated by the dominatioin of twitter-like social networks is there's no room to try out radically new ideas. Software should move. But Twitter didn't live on the web, so it didn't have the ethos of small pieces loosely joined. I know Jack wanted to do this, I had lunch with him in 2007 when he described the protocol, and I was very enthusiastic. But it never got out because the juggernaut that Twitter became didn't leave any room for new architectures. #
I hope this clears it up. I want RSS.chat to be the coral reef for a new network of feed-based apps running on the web that does what social networks do, but with no one owning it, and everyone gets to play. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)