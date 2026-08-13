WordPress as the text of the web#

I wrote something candid on Twitter last week and felt it was worth repeating here. It is a bit judgmental, and for that I apologize. But I couldn't keep the meaning without all the words. #
Shaking my head thinking can't the people of WordPress see that what it needs is a simple normal writing interface, and a great API for competitive apps. That's the big opportunity you all can't see for some reason.#
Once you have that, you can now move WordPress into position as the text of the web. And it has the market all to itself because the other text apps of the web place ridiculous constraints on text. #
They got this idea in their heads that the web would be better if they eliminated all the writers features. Maybe that's because they weren't writers. ;-)#
I know this is a story I repeat often. The opportunity is still there. All kinds of bad products and companies are camped out in this space, taking advantage of users' trust but they feel they have no choice but to use the bad products. On the web, we'd like to keep improving what the web can do with text, so even though it's always slightly more difficult to use an open ecosystem, it is possible to get most of the functionality and all of the freedom, and new features that the lock-in guys will never give you. #
Last update: Thursday August 13, 2026; 11:41 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)