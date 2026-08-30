I've been watching Season 1 of The Pitt
, and as its reviews
said, it's great drama, and there are lots of episodes. I like shows like this because they're simulated communities, we come to know the characters, and think about them even when we're not watching. Before too long we'll have AI programming that makes these shows like software, the stories assemble around the characters, and then are generated the same way ChatGPT generates the art we call slop,
which will someday not be a pejorative
the same way sick
and junk
aren't negative terms today. So we'll be able to call up new episodes of The Wire
or The Sopranos
or The Pitt
any time we like. We'd be missing the fun of discussing the latest episode with friends, or maybe we'll have bot-invented friends too who will simulate having watched the episode you just watched, which leads us to another masterpiece of entertainment, The Matrix
. On the other hand, I've watched The Wire at least five times all the way through, and even though I know what they're about to say in a lot of places, I do forget the sub-plots so at least some of it can be new each time. And btw, finally an episode
of Silo
that's was surprising that I didn't see coming. I read the books, so I feel like I should watch the show, but until the latest episode I was uninterested in any of the characters. Finally there's a plot to think about!#
My posts are also available on Mastodon
, made possible by WordPress
, where I mirror my posts from my original blog
. A lot of what's in the post makes it through, but not all of it. This is where we need to do some work, connecting a blog like mine, to WordPress and Mastodon, with no loss of fidelity. #
Trump is rotting in the presidency, and that is becoming more and more dangerous, because this time they had a plan, the most radical part of the Repubs, and have deployed a new secret police around the country and have introduced the nation's military to the nation's capital. And they have a vast prison system that probably doesn't just have immigrants in it or soon will. It was all super insidious as it was starting up, and watching the news I wonder why they don't talk about this in terms of the upcoming election. #
One of life's lessons is if someone does something evil to you, and you decide to let it go, they are sure to do it again and again until you stop letting them do it.#