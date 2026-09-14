My longtime friend Jeff Jarvis says the press is covering the wrong story re AI. I agree, but I think Jeff is covering the wrong story too. This is really a discovery like electricity, or Newtonian physics, calculus, basically the technology of knowledge. I wish I were 22 years old now so I could plan out a long career working this way. I want people like Jeff to understand. They all stopped listening to me when my dreams of a web society were destroyed by the VCs. I'm even smarter and more experienced now than I was then, and I have better tools. Please, listen -- you're all missing the point. It should be a matter of great interest -- what can we do with this. All we hear about are fears, which aren't even informed by what the tech can do. Very typical of journalism. Let's do better this time.#
Last update: Monday September 14, 2026; 10:02 AM EDT.
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