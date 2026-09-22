Yesterday I posted a list of builtin verbs in Frontier, as implemented in our current Atlantis app. Today I asked Claude to update the list, I wanted to see which verbs were implemented and not implemented. #
The number one waste of time and burnt braincells is they changed the Dock images for all their apps. That's the kind of thing you shouldn't change, like the color and shape of a Stop sign. Or QWERTY on a typewriter. I guess to regular Mac people I'm like Rip Van Winkle. #
I'm using Frontier on a Mac running MacOS v26.6.2, which is the current version of the OS. #
Frontier running on a new Mac. And that's my computer. #
It's like the moment I realized, in 2010, that I had succeeded in relocating to NYC. It had been a life ambition to live in Manhattan since I was a kid growing up there. There were a lot of hoops. I got through them. I woke up when I was walking down Bleecker St going to pizza with a few of the students I had just spoken with in a classroom. It hit me. I'm doing it. This is how I imagined my life when I was 17.#
For a very long time it seemed ever more certain that the hope of a usable Frontier on current systems was slipping away, but now it's here. Improbable, even impossible things do happen. Something to ponder when you think things can't change. The opposite is true, you don't have to create the change, when it's time it happens. #
That's something to think about. All the buried software that was good, that had ideas worth learning from, being prior art and solved problems for future generations of developers. And also as part of the vocabulary of the Claudes of the world. #
Last update: Tuesday September 22, 2026; 4:19 PM EDT.
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