Toni Schneider, CEO of Bluesky, responded to my advice, and a short conversation ensued responded to that. Someday I hope that thread will be browsable in either app, and could be written in either app (Bluesky or RSS.chat) or any other compatible app, which basically means supporting RSS 2.0 with some new elements to get us to the next level of discourse with just a few little standards, like podcasting, but for text. #
Atlantis update. We found docserver.root and the static site builds. As you can see from the screen shot it needs moderizing, luckily we have a much more beautiful design already deployed for Drummer. #
I'm contemplating a couple of additions to Frontier in the Atlantis release. Two new formats, JSON and Markdown, have come along and become popular since I last worked on Frontier. Two fantastic open formats, in wide use on the web. From many years of working in JavaScript, I miss JSON in Frontier. Esp JSON constants and the ability to walk through structures as arrays or objects. It's just rational, so I'm thinking we should have a JSON type, and incorporate JSON syntax in UserTalk. Markdown support is actually needed because we don't have code that works in the new environments for doing a wizzy text type. Luckily Markdown is here to fill that need. I've started a thread on this, if people have comments. Frontier was famously flamy because we had the ridiculous belief that everyone deserved to be heard anywhere they wanted to. That was not a good idea. These days I use the block command at the first sign of trouble. No second thoughts or chances. #
HTTPS is bugging me again. Now that my main desktop is finally a modern Mac, I can see how ugly Google is getting about my poor old blog that goes back to 1994. I think they should make exceptions for historic sites. Go ahead and have your AI do a scan and see that there are no credit cards here, we don't ask who you are. It's just an archive that happens to go back to the beginning of a few things that you all use now and hopefully appreciate. When are these tech companies going to learn the value of a bit of help for the web. This is important. You should not be shutting off the archives of the web, and that is exactly what they're doing. I wrote a piece about this on X earlier, on being warned that there are terrible things on my blog. It's like a major oil spill, yet another, from Google, and a massive book burning. Why would Google want to get rid of the history of the medium that gave birth to it. #
Last update: Friday September 25, 2026; 5:33 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)