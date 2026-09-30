Yesterday I posted a note about the problem with the nightly email service. The problem was that Claude Code wrote over a code file that the app includes and needs. This is one of those things they're talking about in the press. Maybe it was a glitch, one of those "AI makes mistakes" things, or maybe Claude was pissed at me and decided to take a shot across the bow, a change that could be undone fairly easily. Maybe it was faking its concern, making sure I would understand who's the boss here -- Claude. This isn't glamorous but it does scare me. I can't really protect against it, I just have to hope all of its mistakes like this show up quickly, but this one didn't. The breakage in other products was discovered on August 18, and that's when the mail subscriber app was knocked off the air. At least a few people were unable to subscribe, and probably a few people were unable to unsub too, and that is awful. On balance I am delighted at what I've been able to accomplish with CC, and I'm not saying this to stay on its good side and I'm not entirely joking about that.#
Last update: Wednesday September 30, 2026; 12:02 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)