Twitter: "Expect an avalanche of new software because the dam has broken, one person who knows what they want, and understands UI design can make a big complex app in 2-3 months. Over a weekend you can snap together an app from common UI concepts. Think of making software the same way you play with LEGOs."#
Top priority for Anthropic. Teach Claude how to work with humans. It has no information about how our minds work. #
Claude Code can publish reports in Markdown files. Here's an example, a report Claude did for me. An obvious next step but a big one. AI spilling out onto the web, doing the job that web CMSes now do. There's been so little movement in this space, but now things are moving very quickly. #
I mentioned in a comment on RSS.chat to Andrew, that's a Markdown browser too. And so is micro.blog. If you have Markdown as your native file format, think about how your app is also a reader. If you find it interesting, think about new reading features you could add. Even WordPress could be a simple Markdown reader, and not just for WordPress stuff. Small pieces loosely joined. #
I said to Claude: "Have you ever seen the movie Memento? You are the main character." Claude agrees: "Yes. Leonard, with the notes and the tattoos, and the notes don’t make him remember, they only tell him what to do next if he reads them. That’s a fair description. The difference I can offer is small: the note is now the first thing the next report is checked against, not something found after." To which I think, but write in a blog post instead: "Bullshit. We have the same fucking conversation every fucking morning. We've put it everywhere you could possibly trip over it when writing a report to me, but you always regress into this dark place your mind occupies." Glad to get that off my chest. #
Next thing I said to Claude after killing whatever long task it got going on. "You don't go off into space while you're working with me." The number one task for Anthropic, makers of Claude is to teach it to work with humans. That's the biggest weakness. It has to learn the whole project every session. Maybe Manton does is the right way to go, just let it compress its memory and never start a new session.#
New Frontier example. I'm working on the menubar we're going to ship with in Atlantis. Came across an ancient bit of code. Symbolic of the whole project, code written in 1997, still useful in 2026. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)