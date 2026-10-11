Basic lesson for people who use Claude Code -- it'stime that's valuable, not the bot's. If you find you're lost in the weeds supporting Claude for whatever reason, find a good stopping point, pick up another project, that doesn't use AI to do your code-writing. If you have a question ask ChatGPT browser version, but only for the kind of stuff you'd ask it in 2025. You're not co-developing. You're doing it yourself. It's very important to be clear about your coding, not Claude's output. Here's the key point -- it's your time that's limited, that has all the value. You can get Claude to develop something, but if you don't have time to use it, to nurture it, nothing will come of the work. I was surprised at how I'd lost the rhythm of writing my own code, and also how much I liked doing it myself. It's easy to get lost in the miracle of AI, good to pop up for air every so often.