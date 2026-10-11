Basic lesson for people who use Claude Code -- it's your time that's valuable, not the bot's. If you find you're lost in the weeds supporting Claude for whatever reason, find a good stopping point, pick up another project, that doesn't use AI to do your code-writing. If you have a question ask ChatGPT browser version, but only for the kind of stuff you'd ask it in 2025. You're not co-developing. You're doing it yourself. It's very important to be clear about your coding, not Claude's output. Here's the key point -- it's your time that's limited, that has all the value. You can get Claude to develop something, but if you don't have time to use it, to nurture it, nothing will come of the work. I was surprised at how I'd lost the rhythm of writing my own code, and also how much I liked doing it myself. It's easy to get lost in the miracle of AI, good to pop up for air every so often. #
Automattic has created a Stewart Brand website to honor one of the most creative and respected people of my generation of the web. Chronicling his work is time well spent. "I'm envious," I wrote in response. "The tech industry is gradually disconnecting the early web, pre-https. A hundred years from now they may have your writing and pictures, but the early web will be gone. The web as designed was very resilient, but it can’t survive deliberate attempt to destroy." I think Stewart would understand why we should help the web we loved so much, archive itself. Think about it this way. Would you rather visit the Hearst Castle at San Simeon, or read about it in a book? You'd want to do both. I want my work to survive a hundred years as it was when it was first published. This would be a good thing for us to work on, together, imho. I did the first Long Now bet for Stewart's Long Now foundation. I always thought it was the first, now they say it's the second? Did someone pull rank? :-)#
Last update: Sunday October 11, 2026; 8:21 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)