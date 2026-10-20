Today's song, for the Knicks. "And when the morning light comes streaming in I get up and do it again." Knicks in 5! #
My friend Guy Kawasaki has a quote from the early Mac division at Apple. "Steve Jobs has a saying that A players hire A players. But B players hire C players, and C players hire D players. It doesn't take long to get to F players. This trickle-down effect causes bozo explosions in companies." You see this over and over among the very rich in tech. The money is supposed to make them invincible, but they don't hire the best people, I guess, for fear of being found out to not be the genius that the money says they are. #
I have a longtime friend from tech who is a San Antonio Spurs fan. I am from New York, and thus am a lifelong Knicks fan. Until tonight's game starts at the Garden between the Knicks and the Sixers with their new acquisitions from Boston and the Lakers, share the hopes of many other Atlantic Division teams who are gunning for the champion Knicks. But after the first jump ball in tonight's game the score is zero-zero, everyone is in first place and everyone is in last place. No one expected the Knicks to win, not even a die-hard fan like myself who often wore a paper bag on his head to avoid having to defend the bozosity of the hometown team. They had some truly awful teams since 1999, last time they were in the finals. So what happened to the Knicks? How did they do it? See the quote from Guy Kawaski above. We hired an A team guy in Leon Rose, and he used his great insight into the sport of NBA basketball to assemble a team of A team players who had the special magic that when you put them together on court, they blossomed into the most improbable winners ever. They were good, but no one but the players and the management knew how good they could be. Anyway I empathized with my Spurs fan friend, a very unusual thing for a NY sports fan, we prefer to find annoying ways of making fun of the fans of teams we have vanquished, but just this one time, well until the jump ball tonight, then Knicks own the NBA, then they're just another team who have to prove themselves all over again, from scratch. And we wouldn't have it any other way. #
All of the feigned bafflement is make-believe. It's totally obvious what's going on. And don't forget Musk has the world encircled with satellites. If he doesn't want you communicating, you don't communicate. #
In other words the selling-out has been going on for some time.#
Last update: Tuesday October 20, 2026; 12:59 PM EDT.
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