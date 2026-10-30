New header graphic for scripting.com. Did this one with ChatGPT, asked it to make a Burma-Shave sign sequence and gave it a few examples, and now it knows how to do another one of these for me in the future. I've been using it that way to come up with desktop icons for my apps. #
Yesterday I called the Knicks championship the "greatest sports win in a long time," but I have to say the fans of the Milwaukee Brewers would have cause to object. They had an incredible season in MLB, were written off by the pundits much the same way they wrote off last season's Knicks. They even won the World Series in the same Knicks in 5 way the Knicks did it, with a sweep of the much-hated Dodgers, with their better pedigree along the way. So to my Wiscowtown friends, who are holding their parade today, congrats on your first championship in 53 years like the Knicks, or more accurately their first championship ever. #
Yesteday I sent a snapshot of the scripting.com bucket from AWS to Claude and asked it to analyze it, what's in it, what's taking up all the space, and got back an excellent report. Overnight I thought of another question, summarized in this prompt. "this is fascinating. i wonder if we could reconstruct my blog from before may 2017 from the source materials in this folder? i am converting to markdown in the bonbon project and i think we'll find a lot of the scripting.com content here, and i believe much of it will be convertible. also, over the years i tried blogging experiments on different domains, but i imagine there are links here to those sites. maybe if we did a research project here we could make one site out of this writing, and give it a markdown treatment so bonbon can do the presentation?" Now one thing to know is that Claude never says it can't do something, but the plan I got was inspiring. Now I have more to think about and will connect the two projects so they can compare notes, although the scripting.com project already checked out bonbon, it's amazing how quickly it can absorb a whole codebase and all the planning that went into it.#
Last update: Friday October 30, 2026; 12:43 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)