The soup the whole soup and nothing but the soup so help me soup.#
Feature request for twitter. I'd like to have a page listing all my tweets today on one page, so I can link to them from my blog. I would like to see twitter go back to its leading role in support of the web.#
Two new attributes added to the source:inReplyTo element in RSS.chat feeds, feedUrl and feedTitle. These were requested by developers, and they seemed useful and reasonable, so we added them. Still more work to do here in creating a world wide discourse system, not one based on a single central node. RSS has more work to do for us. ;-)#
BTW, I have been writing on Twitter the way I used to write on my blog. Paragraph after paragraph, and I go on, but I do eventually re-read it and it has the energy I haven't had in a long time. I think people now realize we are stuck. And in networking systems, I'm the guy you go to when you want to get unstuck. Reminds me of that great speech in Michael Clayton: "I'm not the guy you kill. I'm the guy you buy! Are you so fucking blind that you don't even see what I am? I'm the easiest part of your problem, and you're gonna kill me? You're so fucked." #
Last update: Saturday October 31, 2026; 1:42 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)