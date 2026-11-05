When working with Claude I learn more about the way my mind works. I am building a demo for a new product and see some quirky behavior. Should I pause and tell Claude, or just keep going and assume I'll see it again and can report it then. If I switch over to Claude and report it, pretty good chance it will write me a multipart document that i have to at least skim to see if there was anything in there I needed to know. The real answer I was looking for, "yes i can fix that, say go if you want me to do it now." Boom. That's how I want my machine to work. I explain to it that it must be more concise. This might be the real frustration of all writers in every medium. You can't write down your thought process, it has to be in your brain before you can write it. To an outside observer you look interruptible. And Claude doesn't even understand the concept of being interrupted and losing your train of thought. No doubt it could define it, but it doesn't get it. Kind of like the great speech Robin Williams gives to young Matt Damon, the genius kid who knows everything, but has no idea what living is really like. #
One thing to know about Claude -- it will never welcome you when you start a session with the news that it had a gestalt and now has figured out how to do something that will blow your mind. That doesn't mean it won't see a different and better way to do something if you ask it to have another look. It solved a deal-stopper problem in Frontier, after we thought there was no solution. So it does seem to be creative, but not in a mind bomb sort of way?#
I still can't believe we had a normal election in the US.All the effort the Repubs went to, to build and train a secret police, and they didn't use them?#
Last update: Thursday November 5, 2026; 12:47 PM EST.
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