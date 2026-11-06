Now in BonBonWeb, the content has no say in how the text is displayed, that belongs to the reader. You can play with that with the A icon next to the address box. When you click the A, a dialog pops up with three choices: Basic, Book, Classic, Mono and Newsprint. I had Claude on the web work with me on this set, for some reason it's better at graphic design than Claude code is. As a writer, I want control of the words, and to be able to use italic and bold, include links, lists with bullets and numbers, etc -- basically the features of web writing that were excluded from Twitter-like systems. I want those back. But I am a writer, and don't have an opinion on how CSS should be used. We all have different moods and preferences. There's a simple version of this in my iPad using iOS, and I use it all the time to filter out all the nonsense websites try to add to my reading experience. In BonBonWeb, we do all the filtering. Same with JavaScript. The content is meant to be read, not to be the user interface of an app.