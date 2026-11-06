Good morning and welcome
to my idea of a new web. You'll be hearing a lot about this, it's a prototype for the web of Markdown, aka the Writers Web or BonBonWeb, and it'll probably get a few more names pretty soon. And all the tools you've seen me writing and releasing in 2026 play a role here, including RSS.chat
and FeedLand
. It's all one big new web that is easy to write for and even easier to read. It's the writersweb I've been talking about for so long, and textcasting
, and every part is replaceable. Every part. There will be no silos here
. It's my last big contribution to the world I believe in, one where software's value is expressed only in terms of price, performance and functionality. I have a funny feeling all your social network software will jump on this bandwagon before too long, and with your help that can happen. All you have to do is use it. I often do a screenshot
of a new product on its opening day.#
I'm going to post lots of links to my demo page
, and on scripting.com. Example, here's a link
to the Scripting News home page in Bonbon. #
Now I know this can be confusing. That's because it's tough to make a web browser that runs inside another web browser. Bonbon, the full product, is itself a web browser, the demo let's you zoom around the BonBonWeb inside of a Chrome-like browser, one that's looking for HTML files instead of Markdown files, as BB does. When you use the full product, there will be no such confusion. It has a bookmarks menu and a history menu. You can put links in the browser chrome. You can view source, pretty anything you would want to do in an earlier browser works in BB. Thanks to Claude we were able to do endless experimentation. Not quite ready to release, but really soooon. #
There will be comments in BonBonWeb. How will that work? You can see in demo.rss.chat
. Not hooked up yet, but that's the plan. #
Now in BonBonWeb, the content has no say in how the text is displayed, that belongs to the reader. You can play with that with the A icon next to the address box. When you click the A, a dialog pops up with three choices: Basic, Book, Classic, Mono and Newsprint. I had Claude on the web work with me on this set, for some reason it's better at graphic design than Claude code is. As a writer, I want control of the words, and to be able to use italic and bold, include links, lists with bullets and numbers, etc -- basically the features of web writing that were excluded from Twitter-like systems. I want those back. But I am a writer, and don't have an opinion on how CSS should be used. We all have different moods and preferences. There's a simple version of this in my iPad using iOS, and I use it all the time to filter out all the nonsense websites try to add to my reading experience. In BonBonWeb, we do all the filtering. Same with JavaScript. The content is meant to be read, not to be the user interface of an app.#
Screenshot
of today's posts viewed in a different style sheet. #
Who do I think I am to create a web that works so differently? Just a developer with an idea. #