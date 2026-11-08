John Gruber: "Markdown is my sole creation. Aaron Swartz was my best, by far, beta tester and the first person other than me to get excited about it." I am glad to get a concise statement about this from Gruber. And from what I recall of Aaron that sounds about right too. #
A while back I must have read a review of JBL Tune Flex earbuds and bought a pair. The sound was awful, almost no bass, flat, low volume. I have always been looking for earbuds that get loud. So I put them away and forgot I had them, still looking for the holy grail of earbuds. Now, a few years later, I was looking around in a drawer, pulled them out, and when I had some time to mess around I found out the problem had something to do with how I placed them in my ears. Properly placed the volume was ample and the bass was inspiring. Just took a walk with them on and I love them. I wonder which other buds I tried and gave up on too quickly?#
Last update: Sunday November 8, 2026; 2:21 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)