We're doing a demo site for BonBon, as part of the docs, and as I was planning it out I remembered we did one for a "newly hired senior evangelist" at a ficitious Silicon Valley startup. This is what I love about AI tools. I couldn't remember her name or the name of the company but i remembered it was funny. So I explained the problem to Claude, and it gave me what I want. The new hire is Kim Parker, and she was hired by Bloatware. This is where having kept good records on the web comes in handy. A search engine wouldn't be much help because I didn't remember her name or the name of the company. And I wrote too much about Fargo for that to be a good search term. Instead my prompt was: "i wrote an app called fargo a few years ago and it had a demo site that was from a new hire at the company called Bloatware. can you find it for me on the web?" Got me what I wanted, and cited all the relevant links. It seems that Claude cares about the archives on the web more than the browser vendors do. There are important records there, not just notes about my latest creation in 2013. #
For reference, some links: Kim Parker's blog home, and the github repo for the project, which uses HTML. It's been 13 years since it was updated. I can only imagine what the superstar tech evangelist Kim Parker is doing now. #
Yesterday's braintrust query got lots of responses on Mastodon, and some interesting combinations of products. But none of them streamlined for writers who want to publish.#
The founders of tech companies, no matter how rich they get, are still human with human limits, issues and fantasies. Which is great until they get it into their heads that they are our bosses and get to run our lives instead of focusing on their own.#
I was in Silicon Valley for 31 freaking years. And saw it go round and round, and no one ever answered the question -- what the fuck am I supposed to do with all this money? #
The better path, imho, which I chose, is to accept your good fortune, but never assume it's because you are a better human than the rest of humanity. There is no such thing.#
Last update: Thursday November 12, 2026; 11:12 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)