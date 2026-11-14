My first impulse to create a new web based on Markdown was to get around the tech industry which now unambiguously claimed to be the owner of what we've come to think of as the web. But it turns out the impulse was totally correct, even if they hadn't done what they did, it was still a good idea, and long overdue. Thank Claude for this too, because without Claude it would have remained an idea. It gave me the power to do it, in an incredibly short period of time. #
And btw, the tech industry should help me. Mike Arrington said one day they would erect a statue of me in Palo Alto or San Jose. I told him it'll never happen because I knew how tight the Silicon Valley club was. I was on the edge of it for many years, and for brief periods I was inside. He saw me at the peak. But their model and mine were radically different. I saw software as an individual thing, that it's like making a movie, and you need various skills, and we all work together, and make something great out of cooperation. That's what the web calls us to do. They just fucked it up so bad that The Web isn't the web any longer. No problem, we'll make a new one. #
I don't do a lot of editing of my writing these days. I can see that, but I'm all over the place with the release of BonBon, which is now apparently a few days away. #
Good morning sports fans! This is a test post. And this is the test. #
Last update: Saturday November 14, 2026; 1:48 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)