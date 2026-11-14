My first impulse to create a new web based on Markdown was to get around the tech industry which now unambiguously claimed to be the owner of what we've come to think of as the web. But it turns out the impulse was totally correct, even if they hadn't done what they did, it was still a good idea, and long overdue. Thank Claude for this too, because without Claude it would have remained an idea. It gave me the power to do it, in an incredibly short period of time.