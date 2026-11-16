Now that I've gotten used to the Markdown web, I find sites that make it impossible to use because they do crazy things when you're just trying to figure out how to log in, and instead of staying there to figure it out you switch over to your blog to tell the tale.#
First I asked Claude in the web browser how I should approach this. For me it was essential to put my mind outside either of the two systrems, and I believe it helped set the context for Claude/web.#
From there, after coming up with a plan, I got a handoff message from C/W to C/macmini. I opened it and delivered it. And then it was a series of back and forth, looking at each project and looking for problems. #
Then C/macmini gave me instructions on how to set up a new Claude app on the laptop, and there were issues, but we went back and forth with help from C/macmini on copying it Claude app from the mini to the laptop.#
We're still primarily using C/macmini shouting instructions via my keyboard to C/laptop, and I send back the return, and after a few go-rounds, we're ready for the next step. I picked one of my projects, the one that's most currently my focus -- mdBrowser -- which eventually became BonBon, and asked it to run a script C/mini wrote for me, to ask it to go through tests that reveal any issues. #
And that's where I am right now. About 24 hours, with of course time for daily walk in the woods, lunch, dinner, a Knicks game, sleep, coffee and a bit of courage but a lot of awe. #
Also realizing that the system I'm running is still in early days. There could be higher level ways of organizing projects, in fact there already are, I haven't incorporated them yet. But this kit made a huge number of things possible that before would have been hit or miss. And the proof is still to come, did it catch all the possible problems?#
Last update: Monday November 16, 2026; 4:09 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)