I'll put up the link for the BonBon download tomorrow morning. I want to be around while people try it, in case there are problems or questions. #
Podcast: How Claude Code allowed me to think big. We can have the web we want and we don't have to wait for a big company to do something to help the web, when all evidence of history is the exact opposite. They consume the goodness and we're left with yet another totally predictable tech mess. Hope this came out okay, I recorded it on a drive to Kingston, NY this morning. #
If BonBon were made by a big company instead of by an aging hippie software developer working with his super-powerful friend Claude, we would have gone on a press tour, probably via Zoom, of all the major pubs to prepare them for a fundamental change in what we think of as the web. We would have produced a huge example site, and worked with leading content publishers like the NYT, Kottke and Heather Cox Richardson to get their work BonBon-ready. We would have a developer conference where web devs and political leaders would speak about the importance of writing on the web. I would have contacted Tim Berners-Lee and asked him to write the preface for the docs, telling about his vision now, over 30 years since the inception of the web, and what he thinks of the future. Then I would speak, and say enough of that, here's a demo, and then I would give you the URL of the download page, and ask you to keep an open mind to what's possible. If you do, imho, you will be rewarded. But I won't be doing any of that. Instead I asked ChatGPT to explain BonBon from a historic perspective, based on a conversation we had yesterday. And later today or tomorrow I will link to the download site from my blog home page, and encourage you to find out what having a new web Writer's Web might mean to you. Till then, your friend, web writer and reader, Dave Winer. ;-)#
Also -- I would have briefed Cory Doctorow as well, because imho BonBon strikes a blow for de-shitification which I hope becomes as much discussed as en-shitification. #
I would have asked John Gruber, the inventor of Markdown, to give a talk. I'd give him a big hug and thank him for having such a great vision, so useful, so many years later. #
Last update: Tuesday November 17, 2026; 2:57 PM EST.
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