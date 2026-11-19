Podcast: Make the United States the United States again. The energy unleashed in the 2026 election is becoming the property of two congressional leaders nobody can stand to listen to. Same old Democratic Party. And in this election, the voters didn't want change, which is what the pundits conclude, always, every damn election. This time what we want is what the title of this podcast says.#
A tweet I wrote yesterday that's worth preserving a link to. #
In all the hubub about BonBon yesterday, I forgot to mention that we have a demo site that lets you view Markdown sites in a historic browser like Firefox, Brave or Chrome. Since that is still what most of us use most of the time, at least for now, it's good to have that option. So for example, this is what my blog looks like in BonBon. The archive goes back to 2017, and we're going to go much further back when I get the time to work with Claude on this project. Also, the "Book" stylesheet makes it look great. You can change the stylesheet by clicking on the big A in the icon area at the top of the page. #
The first day in the lifetime of BonBon was really positive. People love the idea, and are inspired to make it work where they write. And that is where the focus is next. Helping people with all kinds of written sites, great examples, using all the common tools of site generation, viewed through BonBon, the web designed for writers. #
Rules for standards-makers. A frequently cited howto I wrote in 2017 about what works and doesn't work in making interop via standards. #
We put a lot of thought into how this new web should start and how it can preserve its independence in the future. The key is user expectations, and you don't need a lot of users to set the DNA for a new movement. In this case, we're clear on the power of writers and readers. The platform respects both equally. #
The reader controls the font, colors, basically how the writing is presented. This idea came from a feature on my iPad, where I as a reader can remove everything but the writing from a web page. I miss it when I'm working on a desktop or laptop.#
The writer is given a rational writing platform without the ridiculous limits of today's social networks. You don't have to fit your writing into 140, 280, 300 or 500 characts. You can give your document a title, or not, it's up to you to decide if your writing needs a title. You can use simple styles, and link from a word or phrase to another location on the web. A consistent set of rules on all platforms is the beginning of real interop #
As a writer, when you adopt BonBon, you're sending a clear message to the writing world such as it exists today, that you want them to interop with the other social networks, the same way podcasting set a standard, and we don't have any silos in that world. None. They can't take root because the users expect to get their radio from "wherever you get podcasts." We're going to be doing the same with writing in the future, which is actually here now. Expectations are key. #
I'm so proud of podcasting, and totally lament we haven't taken care of text as well. It's not too late to start.#
Last update: Thursday November 19, 2026; 10:19 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)