Also, learned that Claude Code can forget to do things when it rebuilds an app for distribution. I found this when I, as a user, did an update and the desktop icon for BonBon was blank. I figured it would take a few hours before the OS straightened it out, but it didn't. We then discovered this flaw. People who think AI tools are perfection are up for a rude awakening. Theyforget stuff. It's really irritating, after all it's a freaking computer -- we expect computers to have perfect memory. Maybe someday. So you may not realize that the beautiful Black Lab I've been including in the right margins of posts is also the identity of the product. If you've ever had a Black Lab, as I have, you know that you're getting an extremely loyal, friendly and fun-loving best friend, who demands basically all your time, esp when they're young. What does that portend? Probably nothing, but it makes me smile when I see it.