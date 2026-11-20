Resetting priorities for Day 3 of the life of BonBon. I have gotten messages from friends who are thinking about how to create a Markdown web site of their own. I want to share interesting examples showing how people have done it. So here's the first one. We spent a fair amount of time getting Scripting News to be part of this experiment. We wrote a server app that watches what's going on, via the RSS 2.0 feed. When it sees a new or updated post, it generates a Markdown file and updates the toc.opml file to link it into the chronology of the blog. It also recognizes some custom front matter values, and handles some special cases for Markdown itself. For example, an image that appears at the beginning of a paragraph, before anything else, is shown in the right margin, like the beautiful Lab in the right margin. It also has a special syntax for inline images, like the one in this post. There's a general config file alongside toc.opml in the .well-known folder at the top level. Also they can be nested, so you could have a .well-known folder at any level. Anyway all this is to say that we've shared a snapshot of the scripting website in markdown in the BonBon repo. More of these to come, and we want to see new examples from people working on this stuff so we can share them with the community. This like coming up with a platform and sharing developer stories. #
Also, learned that Claude Code can forget to do things when it rebuilds an app for distribution. I found this when I, as a user, did an update and the desktop icon for BonBon was blank. I figured it would take a few hours before the OS straightened it out, but it didn't. We then discovered this flaw. People who think AI tools are perfection are up for a rude awakening. They always forget stuff. It's really irritating, after all it's a freaking computer -- we expect computers to have perfect memory. Maybe someday. So you may not realize that the beautiful Black Lab I've been including in the right margins of posts is also the identity of the product. If you've ever had a Black Lab, as I have, you know that you're getting an extremely loyal, friendly and fun-loving best friend, who demands basically all your time, esp when they're young. What does that portend? Probably nothing, but it makes me smile when I see it. #
Last update: Friday November 20, 2026; 9:06 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)