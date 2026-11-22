A friend asks what's the deal with the dog. Once a very long time ago, when I was living in Silicon Valley, I had a black lab named BonBon. She was a handful, for sure -- and I didn't know anything about training dogs, so she was also pretty wild. But she had the biggest heart and was totally devoted to me, and was pretty much my constant companion. Her joy in life was infectuous and memorable. Now I don't want to sound all gushy (go ahead) but BonBon the software which is named after BonBon the pup, gives me that feeling of joy too. I loved the web as much as I ever loved anything, because it blew open the doors on a really fucked up industry run by total children, whose first impulse was to destroy anything they could, even if it wasn't in their way. They did that to the web. But the web, via BonBon, says basically, you can do it. The courage of that little dog, BonBon, with the same name in two different contexts, reminds me that this is right, and it is working. #
BonBon v0.6.56. Lots of fixes and small features. Responding to user reports and requests. #
Scott Hanson is working on connecting WordPress and BonBon. We're going to get a great connection. Getting a WordPress site onto the Markdown web should be a simple set of prefs. #
We've released new server software called bonbonSiteBuilder, primarily for people who run servers and want to manage a set of blogs that share a domain. We will have a service opening soon built on this, and it will be much easier for writers to jump onto the Markdown web. Which of course is the top of the peak. From there, with good examples for reading and writing, we can start building a network of apps. #
Once again the browser-based JavaScript app that keeps daveverse.org in sync with scripting.com went down for four very big days this week. I didn't notice. So if you're following that feed, I apologize for all the reading I just dumped into your timeline. I would have been better off if I had written it as a Node app.#
Last update: Sunday November 22, 2026; 1:31 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)