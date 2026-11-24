We now have docs for stylesheets and page handlers. We've been saying all along that the reader has control over appearance and code, and this is how that works. Stylesheets are CSS. You can choose a stylesheet from the popup dialog. The change is reflected immediately in the document you're reading. You can download and install stylesheets by copying them into the stylesheets folder. The handlers folder contains JavaScript functions that handle how various file types are rendered in BonBon. We include handlers for .js and .json. They run in a sandbox, so they can't read or change files on your local system, or access the network. All of this is fully explained in docs in the BonBon repo. #
New Windows and Raspberry versions on the Download page. Neither version has been tested, please let us know how they work. #
The charter for BonBon, a serious document I developed with Claude as we worked on the product over the last couple of months.#
I'm interested in working with developers who have Markdown editors, who want to adapt them for writing websites. For example, I'd love to see a website written in Obsidian, Roam, LogSeq, Org-mode, viewed via BonBon. They all work with Markdown natively, so there probably isn't much work to do? Would love to hear from people who are trying it.#
In the end developer investment in one-off APIs will, as it always has been, wasted time. Instead be compatible with existing web standards. They never stop working.#
Last update: Tuesday November 24, 2026; 4:08 PM EST.
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