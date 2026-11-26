I haven't had much time to think of thanks this year, but I wanted to call out one person in particular, Manton Reece of micro.blog. The champion of API adoption. He eats new APIs for breakfast, lunch and dinner too. The man is a machine. In the next part of the BonBon system we will be using a feature he added earlier this year, which of course he did. As a proponent of a new simple API, I want to say in public, clearly, that his participation and support has made a big difference here. Hopefully our products will grow together so we can do more of this kind of work. Thanks Manton! :-)#
A Really Simple turkey. If you're simply looking for turkey, we got you covered.#
Last update: Thursday November 26, 2026; 2:49 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)