I've been wringing my hands for weeks about how we're going to get beautiful new ideas flowing into BonBon. #
Then, this last week, we found the first step down the road. Bring RSS 2.0 feeds into the Markdown web. #
So, here's a new app, feedread.bonbonweb.org, you can use to turn a feed into a Markdown home page. And here's that page viewed in the BonBon demo app. It's open source, in the utils folder in the BonBon repo.#
This is a simple low tech way to view the home page of a news site or blog. It works. It was patterned after the daveverse site that is a mirror of what's on scripting.com. I wanted this to be this simple, so the server app could be easy to understand example code. #
Inbound RSS is half the new social web for writers. The other half, unsurprisingly is Outbound RSS, which is far more common. #
I started a discussion thread on the BonBon repo, which goes into more detail and is a good place to help explore this idea.#
Last update: Saturday November 28, 2026; 12:11 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)