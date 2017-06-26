It's even worse than it appears.
Good morning students and teachers! 🍏 #
Interesting Politico piece
posits that Trump acts as if he's mayor of the United States. If NYC
is his model, that mayor is esp powerless, because the governor of the state also has a lot of power over the city. It's approx 1/2 of the population of the state, and probably much more than 1/2 of the money. For example, the MTA
, which runs the buses and subway, is run by the state, not the city.#
From time to time I have to do a podcast to test things out. This is one of those times. Let's see what happens. #
Body shaming is wrong no matter who you're using as the example. Someone is being hurt by this
. No, I don't care how much you have suffered.#
I need an app
to view
RSS feeds in the browser because Chrome and Safari refuse to let me do that. I'd love to hear the reason why. #
- An interesting comment from Chris Aldrich about subscribing to lists of feeds in a thread on the Woodwind app site on GitHub. #
- Here's the basic idea. There's a difference between importing OPML into a reader and subscribing to it. The latter is very powerful, for the user, but a lot of RSS reader devs may not want their users to have that much power. It's not a very hard feature to implement. #
- The idea has been much-discussed here. We call them reading lists. Michael Arrington even wrote a TechCrunch piece about it in 2005. #
- Subscribable OPML is something all my readers have been able to do through an OPML feature called inclusion. I wrote a howto for a River5 user re inclusion just last week.#
- Share Your OPML was a service I operated for a while. It made it possible to manage your OPML separate from the reader you used. It was meant to encourage readers to support subscribable OPML. I'm looking for an excuse to bring it back, but first we need a base of shared feed lists. #
- A lot of good stuff can be done if feed readers are willing to delegate list management to other services. IMHO the only reason a reader developer wouldn't do it is because they want to lock users in. If I let you edit your feed list elsewhere that means you could give the list to another vendor and have a choice which to use. It's really something users should demand, esp if you're paying for the service. #