According to Dropbox today is the last day to use Fargo. #
A frequently asked question: How do I export my outlines? It's a trick question. You don't. They are sitting in your Dropbox folder in a standard open format, supported by any reasonable outliner. They will still be there tomorrow after Fargo stops working.#
BTW, it couldn't hurt to copy them out of your Dropbox folder into a backup somewhere. Better safe than sorry. 🐱#
A reminder, they changed the API, and today is the last day the old version of the API works. I decided not to maintain Fargo, so when the old API is turned off Fargo will stop working. #
If you like the outliner in Fargo, it's available in another package, LO2. The outliner is also available as open source, so if you want, perhaps you can get another developer to make it work with Dropbox. #
Fargo is a great product, but what I hoped would happen with it, has not happened. It is tightly integrated with the Dropbox platform, which has not taken off as a developer ecosystem. I wish it had, but the fact is that it hasn't. At some point you have to cut your losses. That's part of development too. #
Each bit of news potentially fires up a moral parade, where people recite prepared speeches.#
Often the speeches begin explaining how what someone said is like this other thing, then basically recites a canned story for that thing.#
You could give each story a number, and just type the number. The computer (Facebook) could then get the text and insert it into the comment for you. Discourse could happen much faster.#
Eventually Facebook could predict what you'll say and just say it for you. Like the self driving cars Google is making. You'd sign onto Facebook and see in your notification drop down menu "You have commented on Betty Fird's post."#
You could read it if you like, but eventually you will know that Facebook correctly stated your opinion.#
Originally appeared as a post on Facebook two years ago today.#