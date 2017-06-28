SCRIPTING NEWS
It's even worse than it appears.
June 28, 2017
This is a test. For the next sixty seconds this station will conduct a test of the weblog testing system. This is of course not an emergency. So hang out and count your blessings! ☀️
Re the opening scene of Fargo season 3.
They say
it's an homage to
The Trial
by Franz Kafka. Okay then. Very interesting analysis. Thanks to Jim Grinsfelder for the pass-along.
How tweets are
represented
in the Scripting News feed
Instead of Trump growing to fill the presidency, he's shrinking the presidency to fit Trump.
So Phil Jackson is finally gone. Now to find a replacement for Dolan. A consolation prize for DJ Trump? Bloomberg? Jeff Bezos?
© 1994-2017
Dave Winer
Last udpate: Wednesday June 28, 2017; 1:06 PM EDT.