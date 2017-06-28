It's even worse than it appears.
June 28, 2017
This is a test. For the next sixty seconds this station will conduct a test of the weblog testing system. This is of course not an emergency. So hang out and count your blessings! ☀️#
Re the opening scene of Fargo season 3. They say it's an homage to The Trial by Franz Kafka. Okay then. Very interesting analysis. Thanks to Jim Grinsfelder for the pass-along. #
How tweets are represented in the Scripting News feed #
Instead of Trump growing to fill the presidency, he's shrinking the presidency to fit Trump. #
So Phil Jackson is finally gone. Now to find a replacement for Dolan. A consolation prize for DJ Trump? Bloomberg? Jeff Bezos?#

© 1994-2017 Dave Winer.

Last udpate: Wednesday June 28, 2017; 1:06 PM EDT.