A year ago today the new Knicks coach said the Knicks are a win-now team. So the Knicks shipped healthy young players in a trade for two players with too many miles on their legs. A replay of the disastrous "win-now" strategy of the Nets, which now have them in solid rebuilding mode. Win-now is a shitty strategy, esp for the Knicks. Never has a team needed more to see itself as a work in progress. The thing the "win-now" proponents don't understand is that fans like teams with long-term strategies. They might bitch and moan about not winning a title, but a team with hope draws fan interest. A foolish team? Well there are always other sports to watch. 🏀#