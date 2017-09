It was driving me crazy. I had used a picture of a frog in a suit in the right margin of yesterday's edition , and I didn't know what book it came from. I got the image from the archive of Scripting News. Sometimes I just look through images I've used before based on concept, and see what pops up. On Twitter, Debra Scherer suggests the character might be from Wind in the Willows , a book I must have read as a child. He could be Mr Toad . Regardless there are some outstanding images from the book , and I hope to use many of them as decorations here.