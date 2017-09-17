I can't point to Joan Walsh's rant about Facebook, because she posted it on Facebook, but here's my comment. #
I'm no fan of Facebook, and I am a fan of Joan, but this is crazy talk. "Allowed" is Repub-like misdirection. Your phone allows you to say and do all kinds of nasty stuff. If you want your platforms to take an interest in the words we use, more than they already do, you're just inviting fascism in here.#
I'd add, there are ways to prevent foreign nationals from breaking US laws using Facebook without condemning Facebook's past actions. #
That's an Electron shell. The publicFolder package is running inside it. There's a web interface that shows you what's going on. #
It's configured to have three concurrent processes, i.e. three simultaneous file uploads or deletions. All other operations are queued up, when a slot becomes available, the first in the queue is removed and processed. First in first out.#
At least once a minute publicFolder gathers stats about the local folder and the S3 image. You can see how many files are in each and how much space they use. Obviously the numbers should be identical. #
You can see how many uploads and deletions have been done since the app first launched, and how many GB of uploads. #
Finally, there's a log of the last 500 operations. So you can scroll through them. The file name is linked to the public version, so you can see what's there (read a page, listen to a song, watch a movie, etc) by clicking the link. #