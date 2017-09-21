There are a lot of posts going up today of the form: "I was a healthy person subsidizing sick people until something bad happened and I needed health care." But that doesn't tell the whole story. I was a healthy person subsidizing sick people until I needed life-saving heart surgery 15 years ago. Because of a sequence of COBRA, RomneyCare and ObamaCare, I have been insured ever since. Each year because of my age, I pay huge premiums. At times as much as $1500 a month with high dedictibles. In the interim, each year I used a fraction of that amount of health care. In other words as a person with a pre-existing condition (the definition of not healthy) I have been subsidizing sick people who need more health care than I do, and am happy to do it.