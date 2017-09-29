It's even worse than it appears.
Good morning sports fans!#
I changed the Updated
message on the home page. There's no room for it on phone and tablet-size screens, so I disabled it there. And I changed it from displaying the time of the last update to the amount of time since the last update. Here's a screen shot
to illustrate. #
It's not just Trump who's a narcissist, our culture is built on it. Break its grip. Work with someone today expecting nothing in return.#
Yesterday I gave in and subscribed to the Washington Post. #
Something to think about. If the Trump Administration would form a commission
to screw with elections, how far behind could Chinese-like net censorship be? All the railing about fake news, and how Facebook is rigged against Trump and the stories about how Russia used Facebook to steal the election. It's coming. No doubt Facebook already has the software implemented and ready to go. #
Over on FB, sorry no link
, a friend posted a picture of a gorgeous autumn morning scene in New England. He wrote "It is a heartbreakingly beautiful fall morning." I wrote in a comment: I often wish it were possible to annotate a FB post with a comment to myself that no one else sees. Often someone else's message is a perfect place to make a note. Like in this case -- Why is it heartbreaking? I'm guessing for this reason -- because it's something you're going to miss when life is over. Or something you'd like to share with someone who's no longer here. Or something you did
share with someone who's no longer here. In any case, this is just a note to myself. ;-)#