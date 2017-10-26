It's even worse than it appears.
Thursday, October 26, 2017
One year ago today: Why I'm voting for Hillary Clinton.#
Some escalators are so tall they scare me. Examples: 1. The 34th St station on the 7 line. 2. The escalator connecting the E train to AirTrain in Jamaica. It's weird but I'm only scared of falling when going down, not up.#
A Scripting News reader asks if I can pre-expand all the videos and tweets. I should have seen this coming. The answer is no. Sorry, actually it's yes, I could do it, but no, I won't. Let me put it another way. Would you want to have all your Christmas presents opened at the same time? Would you like to be able to eat all 12 candies in a box at the same time, or would it be better to savor each one for its taste, texture, presence, the thought that went into its placement in the box? These are little gifts. You don't have to open them to get the value. But I do it this way to have a little fun with the presentation. So sorry, this is the way it is. However, I like to get feature requests and bug reports. If you have one please use the issues section on the repo for this site. Thanks! :-)#
This is just extraordinary. #
It's amazing how much undeserved faith we all put in John Kelly.#
Jane Fonda and Gloria Steinem were on MSNBC last night talking about sexual harassment, Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood and the Women's Media Center which is giving an award to Hillary Clinton tonight. #
Repubs have am almost-credible explanation for the Steele Dossier. The Dems made a deal with the Russians to feed Steele false information about Trump's collusion with the Russians. There is a difficulty though. Why is Trump trying to delay implementation of Russian sanctions? #
We're emerging into a new age of McCarthyism. This time it's worse because there are multiple often contradictory dogma that one must be sufficiently pious about and fear being accused of. It's worse for Republicans. In the past 40 years we've developed some powerful tools, but were naïve to think they would always be used for good.#
We need a network with Rodney King as the guiding light. #

