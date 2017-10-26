It's even worse than it appears.
Some escalators
are so tall they scare me. Examples: 1. The 34th St
station on the 7 line. 2. The escalator connecting the E train
to AirTrain in Jamaica. It's weird but I'm only scared of falling when going down, not up.#
A Scripting News
reader asks if I can pre-expand all the videos and tweets. I should have seen this coming. The answer is no. Sorry, actually it's yes, I could
do it, but no, I won't. Let me put it another way. Would you want to have all your Christmas presents opened at the same time? Would you like to be able to eat all 12 candies in a box at the same time, or would it be better to savor each one for its taste, texture, presence, the thought that went into its placement in the box? These are little gifts. You don't have to open them to get the value. But I do it this way to have a little fun with the presentation. So sorry, this is the way it is. However, I like to get feature requests and bug reports. If you have one please use the issues section
on the repo for this site. Thanks! :-)#
This
is just extraordinary. #
It's amazing how much undeserved faith we all put in John Kelly
.#
Repubs have am almost-credible explanation
for the Steele Dossier
. The Dems made a deal with the Russians to feed Steele false information about Trump's collusion with the Russians. There is a difficulty though. Why is Trump trying to delay
implementation of Russian sanctions? #
We're emerging
into a new age of McCarthyism
. This time it's worse because there are multiple often contradictory dogma that one must be sufficiently pious about and fear being accused of. It's worse for Republicans. In the past 40 years we've developed some powerful tools, but were naïve to think they would always be used for good.#