Trump-voter-on-Trump-voter violence is the least objectionable form.#
Newsgeist was good. It would be interesting to have the same conference without the journalists. Also they could use some more independent software devs. They look to Facebook and Google to add features for them. Independent devs are much more likely to give them what they want. #
Newsgeist was good but I totally felt like I didn't belong. None of the things I care about are on their radar. It was shocking how much it's business-as-usual. Shouldn't there be some self-examination of how they screwed up the 2016 election and implementing some defenses against making the same mistakes again? Right now the bugs remain not only unfixed, they aren't even reported and logged. #
In hindsight, I should have proposed a session about how Facebook and Google are actively destroying the open web. Maybe we can get some of the reporters to look at that? Right now they mostly still want Facebook to give them money. That sickens me because Facebook is not what I think of as a good news system. #