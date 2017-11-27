Yesterday I was shopping at the local Whole Foods. On the way out the crowd slows to get on an escalator. A guy cuts in front of me and a few others, just shoving us out of his way. This kind of pissed me off. It happens a lot in NYC. Walking is very competitive. So right then I decided to do the opposite. There was a person on my right about a half-step behind. I stopped, and said after you, with a gesture of my hand. They said thanks. Then I did it again and again. People mostly didn't notice, but I thought this is a good thing in the end of year rush in NY. It's crazy time here. So I'm going to step back and let other people in ahead of me. See where that goes.