This is a very lightly edited version of a series of tweets I posted yesterday after the Franken resignation, and after there had been some time to absorb its implications.#
Earlier today I wrote that Al Franken should not resign. My concern is we'd be without a process should any other senators be accused of abuse. It should have taken time to decide Franken's fate. Now we have a very flawed process. Not a good place to be.#
People who say the Dems took the high ground are wrong. The high ground would have been to resist the impulse to act quickly, and let the ethics probe proceed. Franken promised to cooperate. This would have been the constructive example for the country, imho the high ground.#
The Sam Seder situation was a warning. There are trolls at work here. Have we already forgotten the debacle of the 2016 election? How easily we can be manipulated. This truth goes along with all the other truths being exposed now.#
His judges, his Democratic colleagues in the Senate, were angry, involved, not dispassionate. Franken maintains that the stories don't add up to what the senators implied (but didn't say). When they write the history, all anyone will be able to say was that Franken was accused.#
It wasn't deliberative. It didn't reach a conclusion. His speech was defiant. Maybe there's truth there. This isn't the way it should be in the United States.#
My main point is there are trolls among us. I'm not just thinking about Franken, but where we go from here. How easily lives will be destroyed (have been destroyed). We are too vulnerable, and the senate could have taken that into account too.#
The key word is deliberate. Which means slow and careful. The way Mueller is pursuing the president. Why were we in such a rush to get rid of Franken and Conyers. We should have been careful. That's the mistake.#
So if you go back to the beginning of the thread. All I claimed was the Dems did not take the high ground. I think they should have.#