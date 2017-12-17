Have you noticed that Google is making it much harder to find the Wikipedia page on a topic. I'm now looking for the page for The Crown Season 2 on Google. It isn't even on the first page of results. That can't be an accident. It isn't as if Wikipedia doesn't use HTTPS. They must have violated some other strategy tax of Google's? They are becoming less and less trustworthy over time. #
Matt Damon got mostly sharp criticism because people who are not sharply critical of him are sharply criticized. There's a toxic atmosphere around this topic. People mistakenly see other points of view as abuse. They're just ideas! If you disagree, disagree. It's cool. But don't make people shut up. You can't show them they're wrong if they don't speak, and you might find you're wrong about some things too. You don't solve problems that require cooperation by making people scared to speak. #
Last night's Knicks game vs OKC was confusing. I am so accustomed to Melo being a Knick, I really did at times have trouble remembering which team was mine. #
Amazingly, the Thunder lost the way the Knicks always lose, and the actual Knicks won the way teams always beat the Knicks. It seems we did a karma swap with the Thunder. We gave them our superstar, and the Knicks became an NBA team. #
In all the years Melo was with the Knicks, he never had a sidekick. Never had a Scottie Pippen or Dwyane Wade. The closest he came was (sorry Melo) with Jeremy Lin, and for some reason he couldn't handle it. Both the coach and Lin had to go. And the Knicks settled into a run of mediocre years. #
It was telling that in the Melo remembrance video played at the Garden last night, the main thing we remember about Melo are his personal accomplishments. There was no glory for the team, for the city, for the legacy. #
Last night the door finally closed on the Melo Era of Knicks basketball. The transfer is complete. Oklahoma now owns the Melo Way. Yes, we do love him. We'll still follow and root for him. He is a sweet person, with a nice smile and a good friend to the superstars of the NBA. But he's an individual and basketball is a team sport. Teams win, not players. Greatness in baskeball is in the team's spirit, not the accomplishments of an individual.#
As I mentioned yesterday, the funniest thing happened with my watching of The Crown. Due to an operator error or software glitch, I had missed two full episodes in the middle of season 2. One of the episodes was worth noting, episode 8, where Queen Elizabeth meets Jackie Kennedy. The episode stands alone, you can watch it without watching any of the others, and it really is extraordinary. #
It's a story about human beings of enormous grace and self-awareness, and courage, are also frail and vain. Nothing is as it appears to be. Even the person you think has everything, actually is under the surface is as much on the edge of falling apart as every other human. #
The story made me realize that more than ever that the thing that moves me the most is people caring for and working with each other.#