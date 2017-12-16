It's even worse than it appears.
Saturday, December 16, 2017
Here's a PDF of Computer Lib/Dream Machines. In the late 70s and early 80s, we were all reading this book, and its ideas are reflected in the software we made. I want to make sure this treasure can be found in the future. Even if only in an archive.org backup. #
The funniest thing happened. I realized that there are two episodes in the middle of season 2 of The Crown that I hadn't seen. Some kind of glitch in the new Roku? Whatever, it's kind of embarassing, but actually cool. I hadn't seen the episode with the great Elizabeth line. "There is no possibility of my forgiving you. The question is how on earth can you can forgive yourself." The thing that alerted me was reading a story about the actress who played Jackie Kennedy. What? And the quote from her is amazing, I never would have forgotten it. So now I get to watch two great episodes I hadn't seen. No wonder in my review of the series I said "It's a little confusing as new characters are introduced without explanation." That was actually a bug report, though I didn't know.#
Let's run ads on Fox News#

