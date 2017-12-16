It's even worse than it appears.
Here's a PDF
of Computer Lib/Dream Machines
. In the late 70s and early 80s, we were all reading this book, and its ideas are reflected in the software we made. I want to make sure this treasure can be found in the future. Even if only in an archive.org backup. #
The funniest thing happened. I realized that there are two episodes in the middle of season 2
of The Crown that I hadn't seen. Some kind of glitch in the new Roku? Whatever, it's kind of embarassing, but actually cool. I hadn't seen the episode with the great Elizabeth line
. "There is no possibility of my forgiving you. The question is how on earth can you can forgive yourself." The thing that alerted me was reading a story about the actress who played Jackie Kennedy. What? And the quote from her is amazing, I never would have forgotten it. So now I get to watch two great episodes I hadn't seen. No wonder in my review
of the series I said "It's a little confusing as new characters are introduced without explanation." That was actually a bug report, though I didn't know.#
- Sometimes I watch the news just to pass the time. I'm reading stuff on my iPad, playing a game, thinking, making dinner, whatever, and I have the news on in the background. Usually it's MSNBC, but sometimes they're too loud or repetitive, so I switch, looking for a Law & Order rerun, or if I get really desperate, I might turn on Fox News, just to see what the Trump Propoganda Machine is selling. It's always the same. They're out to get us. They're stealing our shit. We work hard and they collect welfare. They vs We. We are good, they suck.#
- So I was surprised to see an ad for "the Y" on Fox News -- showing people of all races, genders, abilities, ages and religions, getting along, doing things together, hanging out, laughing, being friends. The message is this: The Y is where we all come together. #
- Obviously the ad is an editorial, trying to say to the Fox viewers, hey you know everyone else is just like you and we should try to get along. As I said, I was surprised. But on second thought, why not? Fox is there to make money and they make money from ads, and presumably the Y pays for their ads, so go for it.#
- It works the same on MSNBC. I see ads for all kinds of strange things, confirming Judge Gorsuch, for example. A young woman says she worked in The Obama Administration (whatever that means) and she thought Gorsuch was a good guy. He could be trusted. Maybe he's not such a Scalia or Thomas. Or they say the deficit is bad, that's why we have to cut spending, or the middle class deserves a tax cut, even though we were just told (on MSNBC) that the tax cut isn't for the middle class. They must pay for these ads because they're worth it. They must sow some doubt in liberal news-watchers. #
- I'm tired of waiting for the Democratic Party to get its shit together. Let's start a PAC and run this message, before it's too late:#
- Fact: Donald Trump, president of the United States has a weird as yet undetermined relationship with Russia. He probably owes them a lot of money. We need to know about this. Since the president hasn't been forthcoming, we're using the FBI.#
- I envision George Clooney saying this behind a desk in an office with an American flag on the wall. Sipping a cup of coffee. I am not fake news. I'm not a Democrat or Republican, just an American. I want to know where Trump's loyalties lie, who's paying him, that's why I support the FBI. #
- Supporting the FBI should be an easy idea to sell on Fox. #
- We need the skills to create the ad, and the money to run it. I think we can get the money. I'd kick in $100 for sure, maybe even $1000. If the ad were good enough, you would too. And I think so would a fair number of people who voted for Trump. All we want to know is what he won't tell us. Where does his money come from?#
- That's the idea. #