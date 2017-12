The funniest thing happened. I realized that there are two episodes in the middle of season 2 of The Crown that I hadn't seen. Some kind of glitch in the new Roku? Whatever, it's kind of embarassing, but actually cool. I hadn't seen the episode with the great Elizabeth line . "There is no possibility of my forgiving you. The question is how on earth can you can forgive yourself." The thing that alerted me was reading a story about the actress who played Jackie Kennedy. What? And the quote from her is amazing, I never would have forgotten it. So now I get to watch two great episodes I hadn't seen. No wonder in my review of the series I said "It's a little confusing as new characters are introduced without explanation." That was actually a bug report, though I didn't know.