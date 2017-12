I've been to a couple of future-of-news conferences this year, first in a long time. In both cases I stayed from beginning to end, went to lots of sessions, talked with lots of people, was treated well. My takeaway: they need their own independent developer community that shares their interests, which are in conflict with the big tech companies, Amazon, Google, Facebook et al, who are the sponsors of these conferences. That's how they pay for them. So I guess it would be impolite to try to build a developer community through these conferences? Or impossible.