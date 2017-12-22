It's even worse than it appears.
Friday, December 22, 2017
I've been to a couple of future-of-news conferences this year, first in a long time. In both cases I stayed from beginning to end, went to lots of sessions, talked with lots of people, was treated well. My takeaway: they need their own independent developer community that shares their interests, which are in conflict with the big tech companies, Amazon, Google, Facebook et al, who are the sponsors of these conferences. That's how they pay for them. So I guess it would be impolite to try to build a developer community through these conferences? Or impossible.#
When Apple bought NeXT in 1997, few people realized that it was really NeXT buying Apple. And when we won the war in Iraq, perhaps it was the other way around too. #
Twitter asks what is the most important thing you want to see improved in 2018. My suggestion: In addition to images and movies, add a text type with simple styles and links, possibly using markdown syntax.#
End of year blogging#

