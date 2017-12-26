It's even worse than it appears.
Tuesday, December 26, 2017
Some people, esp in tech and journalism, think if you're nice to them, or help them, that you want something from them. I realize this when I do things to help people. I have to admit that sometimes I do want something, but I try to keep that decoupled from what I'm doing at the moment. No need for a quid pro quo. But I don't mind reciprocation. It's a subtle distinction. Anyway, I don't think I've ever posted this. I really actually like helping people. It makes me feel good. Esp when they do something powerful with the help. 💥#
I feel this very strongly#

