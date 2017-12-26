Some people, esp in tech and journalism, think if you're nice to them, or help them, that you want something from them. I realize this when I do things to help people. I have to admit that sometimes I do want something, but I try to keep that decoupled from what I'm doing at the moment. No need for a quid pro quo. But I don't mind reciprocation. It's a subtle distinction. Anyway, I don't think I've ever posted this. I really actually like helping people. It makes me feel good. Esp when they do something powerful with the help. 💥#
We have to find ways to tell the FBI that the majority of the American people want the Mueller investigation to go to completion, regardless of what the Republicans do to interfere.#
If the FBI should fall, we'll be in a terrible position. The president and his cronies will feel there is no reason at all to obey the law. They are concerned now, after defeating the FBI, there will be no reason to be concerned.#
I can imagine a set of steps, but the first step is to decide, now, to make your opinion heard.#