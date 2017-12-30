SCRIPTING NEWS
Saturday, December 30, 2017
This is a really important
thread
on Twitter. None of us could reinvent the technology we need today to sustain life. If it crumbled, we'd be lost. Think about that when you advocate tearing things down in the name of making things better.
Permalinks in titled item subs
On GitHub, a
report
of errors in permalinks in sub-items of titled items.
First, thanks for posting an issue there. I can see that the system is working. That was exactly the right thing to do. (It also would have been cool to use the Discuss tab.)
This wasn't a case of a programming error, more a case of a distracted programmer, who forgot there are permalinks at lower levels to consider.
So now, when it's generating the text subordinate to a titled item, it uses the permalink pointing to the title to form the permalink for subs.
I have the new code running and will now try my first real build with the new code (already tested locally).
It seems to work. Now the
permalink
to this paragraph points to the individual page for the titled item.
