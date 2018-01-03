It's even worse than it appears.
Wednesday, January 3, 2018
From George Lakoff, a taxonomy of Trump tweets. #
Rule #1 about tweets: There never has been and never will be a funny tweet so stop trying.#
Here, on the Internet, no one cares what you think. Seriously. So you can relax about making sure "everyone" knows what you think. "They" are not listening. This is all an illusion. Go enjoy your life, whatever remains of it. Nukes could be raining down on you any day.#
