I still use Frontier for little utility scripts. Nothing else is as easy. And with the perspective of all these years, I realize we managed to create a structured Algol-like scripting language. It has all the right primitives, and makes the right tradeoffs to be able to do quick development, without worrying about much of the things you have to worry about in lower-level systems. #
Just for fun, I uploaded a copy of my userlandSamples table. I've been adding to it over the years. There's some really ancient stuff in there, going back well over 20 years. You of course need a copy of Frontier to open it. The OPML Editor will do. #
One of the things on my todo list is to do video demos of the Frontier scripting environment. It's probably the best way to preserve the innovations. Someday you won't be able to run the binary on a Mac or Windows machine. The only way to know what was in Frontier will be the demos, assuming they survive. Many thanks to Ted Howard for keeping it running for my work. I seriously would miss having it. #
I've read the New York excerpt and the Hollywood Reporter piece, and have so many things to say. Let's start with two.#
We knew the Trump White House is a chaotic planless place, a random Ouija board, manipulated by rich donors to drain the Treasury, quickly, and to service their pet projects. But with Wolff's writing we have stories to go with this, until now we could only imagine. We had a spy in there the whole time. We didn't even know. What a gift. #
And with a clear picture of how much a fool Trump is we know there is nothing more to him than what he appears to be, a well-compensated money-laundering self-promoting agent for Russian oligarchs. That's all Trump is. #