It's even worse than it appears.
Friday, January 5, 2018
A comment on the way journalism covers Trump. Too much emphasis on the legal case against him. Too many lawyers. It's really easy and cheap to pick up on the scandal du jour in the NYT and invite lawyers to discuss it, but I want to also be informed on what the government is doing. We can "track" the case against Trump as one of the stories, but it's not the only one. What's going on in Puerto Rico, Pakistan, Israel, legal marijuana (Maddow did cover this yesterday, to her credit). I'm thinking of giving up my nightly habit of two hours of MSNBC with a bit of CNN added-in. #
Writing and publishing threads on Twitter is a big deal. Twitter is adding the feature to the core product, but pork.io is more of an editor, it automates a bunch of things that Twitter makes you do by hand, such as wrapping tweets, numbering them, adding hash tags. It also creates an RSS feed of your threads, so they can be shared in other environments. #
Bipartisanship isn't just between Repubs and Dems. It's also between bloggers and journalists. And also men and women. Working together. We find so many reasons not to. How about changing the conversation, and looking for ways we can.#
Mark Zuckerberg, let Facebook rejoin the open web#

© 1994-2017 Dave Winer.

Last update: Friday January 5, 2018; 11:01 AM EST.