A comment on the way journalism covers Trump. Too much emphasis on the legal case against him. Too many lawyers. It's really easy and cheap to pick up on the scandal du jour in the NYT and invite lawyers to discuss it, but I want to also be informed on what the government is doing. We can "track" the case against Trump as one of the stories, but it's not the only one. What's going on in Puerto Rico, Pakistan, Israel, legal marijuana (Maddow did cover this yesterday, to her credit). I'm thinking of giving up my nightly habit of two hours of MSNBC with a bit of CNN added-in.