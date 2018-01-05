It's even worse than it appears.
A comment on the way journalism covers Trump. Too much emphasis on the legal case against him. Too many lawyers. It's really easy and cheap to pick up on the scandal du jour in the NYT and invite lawyers to discuss it, but I want to also be informed on what the government is doing. We can "track" the case against Trump as one of the stories, but it's not the only one. What's going on in Puerto Rico, Pakistan, Israel, legal marijuana (Maddow did cover this yesterday, to her credit). I'm thinking of giving up my nightly habit of two hours of MSNBC with a bit of CNN added-in. #
Writing and publishing threads on Twitter is a big deal. Twitter is adding the feature to the core product, but pork.io
is more of an editor, it automates a bunch of things that Twitter makes you do by hand, such as wrapping tweets, numbering them, adding hash tags. It also creates an RSS feed of your threads, so they can be shared in other environments. #
Bipartisanship isn't just between Repubs and Dems. It's also between bloggers and journalists. And also men and women. Working together. We find so many reasons not to. How about changing the conversation, and looking for ways we can.#
- Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, posted his beginning-of-year message yesterday. It's full of big ideas, but we don't need inspiration, we need Facebook to rejoin the open web, to simply peer with it. #
- Facebook owes its existence to the open web. If it didn't exist Facebook wouldn't have been possible. But instead of feeding it, the way a smart corporation maintains a natural resource on which it depends, they've done the predictable thing, they've exhausted it, polluted it, cut it off, left it to die. Google does it too, and together they are destroying the commons that serves as the incubator for new ideas, for new Facebooks and Googles, new literary forms, new ways of delivering news. #
- The fact that I have to post a screen shot of his message is a perfect demo of the problem. I could have posted this on Facebook, but then I wouldn't have been able to use links, style or images. The post couldn't have a title. And if I wanted to include a podcast I couldn't. Or I could post it on my blog, as I have, and link to the screen shot, because who knows what you'll see if I post a direct link to the message. #
- Let's work together. I want the best of the open web and Facebook, and Mark you're in the way of that. You'll have done a full year's worth of work if you let Facebook rejoin the open web.#